HHLA targets further automation with iSAM acquisition

German port operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA) has announced the acquisition of an 80% stake in automation specialist iSAM.

“With the opening of the Container Terminal Altenwerder 20 years ago, HHLA already showed what potential automation had. With this acquisition, HHLA has direct access to technological developments in the automation of industrial processes, which will make it possible to get into new innovative sectors. This transaction confirms our intention to consistently implement our strategy focused on growth and innovation, even under the special conditions of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Angela Titzrath, chairman of HHLA.

iSAM has already automated the bulk cargo terminal Hansaport in the Port of Hamburg with the implementation of intelligent control software and high-precision 3D laser scanners. In the meantime, the company working on an automation project at Container Terminal Altenwerder.

HHLA currently operates a network of terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste.