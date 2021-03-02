AsiaTankers

HMM orders VLCC trio

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 2, 2021
HMM

HMM, South Korea’s flagship line, has returned to compatriot yard Hyundai Heavy Industries for a series of VLCC orders.

Allied Shipbroking is reporting HMM has contracted for three 300,000 dwt VLCCs at $89.5m a piece for delivery in 2023. The ships come with a time charter attached to local energy firm, GS Caltex.

Although best known for its container activities, HMM’s trading fleet does include three bulk carriers, an LNG carrier and seven tankers, made up of five VLCCs and two handy tankers, according to data from VesselsValue.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

