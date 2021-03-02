HMM orders VLCC trio

HMM, South Korea’s flagship line, has returned to compatriot yard Hyundai Heavy Industries for a series of VLCC orders.

Allied Shipbroking is reporting HMM has contracted for three 300,000 dwt VLCCs at $89.5m a piece for delivery in 2023. The ships come with a time charter attached to local energy firm, GS Caltex.

Although best known for its container activities, HMM’s trading fleet does include three bulk carriers, an LNG carrier and seven tankers, made up of five VLCCs and two handy tankers, according to data from VesselsValue.