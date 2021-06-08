Höegh LNG sets sights on hydrogen shipping

Norway’s Höegh LNG has teamed up with compatriot green hydrogen player Gen2 Energy to develop a seaborne logistics chain for green hydrogen. The FSRU provider and LNG terminal operator has also acquired a minority stake in Gen2 Energy.

The two parties aim to become first in the market to transport hydrogen by sea and reduce both transport costs as well as CO2 emissions.

Höegh LNG’s contributions mainly relate to shipping and import of natural gas, establishing energy infrastructure and maintaining logistics chains. Gen2 Energy will contribute with its knowledge and experience in production and safe handling of green hydrogen.

Jonas Meyer, CEO in Gen2 Energy said: “The agreement brings us one step closer to the goal of providing European energy markets with fossil-free hydrogen on a large scale. It also fits very well with Gen2 Energy’s announcement with Port of Cromarty Firth last week, which to my knowledge was the first ever export agreement for green hydrogen from Norway.”

Sveinung J S Støhle, president and CEO of Hoegh LNG, commented: “Seaborne hydrogen transportation is a critical element of the hydrogen value chain and one that Höegh LNG is uniquely positioned to serve. Gen2Energy has the potential to be one of the first large scale suppliers of green hydrogen to market with Höegh LNG taking a leading infrastructure role.”

The parties will also explore the use of carbon free propulsion systems for vessels and the potential for injection of hydrogen into the natural gas transmission grids.