Hornblower buys pair of offshore vessels

San Francisco-based Hornblower group has acquired two multipurpose supply vessels, the Seaward Explorer and Seaward Endeavor, previously the California Responder and Pacific Responder, respectively, which will be marketed by its Seaward Services unit.

Seaward Services’ acquisition of both vessels marks the first endeavor to leverage the full capabilities of this class of former spill response vessels to serve as MPSVs in a variety of commercial operations, including offshore wind construction/berthing and operational support, emergency response, global expeditionary support, cargo and freight operations, and government and private maritime training activities.

The ships were built at VT Halter Marine in Mississippi and commissioned by Marine Spill Response Company (MSRC) in response to the Exxon Valdez oil spill. Since their construction, both vessels have operated strictly under the ownership of MSRC.

Scott Thornton, chief operating officer, ferries and transportation division, Hornblower Group, said: “Offering these two dynamic and operationally versatile vessels for client use practically anywhere is a first for us and is a testament to work of our incredible Seaward Services team.”