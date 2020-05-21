How shipping compares to the oil and gas sector in all things digital

Today sees Splash TV’s popular new series take a new direction with the start of a new strand of shows set to run into June.

The Maritime CEO Tech Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group gives viewers thoughts on how shipping will evolve with technology. Sponsored by the maritime digital platform Dualog, each episode features interviews with people tasked with changing the face of our industry.

Today’s opening episode takes viewers to Singapore, featuring Claus Nehmzow, the chief innovation officer at Eastern Pacific Shipping.

Nehmzow is the perfect person to set the scene for this new mini-series. Before joining Eastern Pacific, he drove digital innovation at BP across Asia Pacific, founded a gamified online education startup, and was COO at music app Shazam.

In the video Nehmzow discusses what he reckons will be this year’s biggest digital developments in shipping. He goes on to identify how the current pandemic is changing the scope and speed of shipping’s digitalisation path before being quizzed on how maritime compares to oil and gas in terms of digital adoption.

The Maritime CEO Tech Leader Series, sponsored by Dualog, will air every Thursday with the next episode set to feature the president of BIMCO.