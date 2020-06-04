How training has changed during Covid-19

The future of training is the focus for the latest episode of the Maritime CEO Tech Leader Series sponsored by Dualog.

Featuring the head of Ocean Technologies Group, Manish Singh, and OSM boss, Bjoern Sprotte, the discussion centres around how training has changed in the last few months and what will be the likely long term changes in training as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes.

Stay tuned next week as we sit down with the man tasked with taking the world’s top container carriers to the next level of digital competence.

The Maritime CEO Tech Leader Series, sponsored by Dualog, comes out every Thursday in June.

