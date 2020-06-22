EuropeTankers

Hunter Group exercises purchase options on VLCC pair with SFL

John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation has announced that Arne Fredly’s Hunter Group is exercising purchase options on VLCCs Hunter Atla and Hunter Saga.

The 2019-built pair will be delivered to Hunter in late August, increasing SFL’s cash reserves by around $23m. SFL says it will most likely use the money to invest in new assets.

It is also expected that Hunter Group will exercise the option on VLCC Hunter Laga, which is also on charter to Hunter.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management, commented: “With a versatile toolbox of time charters, bareboat charters and financing structures, SFL stands out as a unique partner to companies in the maritime industry and we see an increasing number of opportunities to deploy capital in our core segments, given the increased need for alternative capital providers in the maritime industry.”

