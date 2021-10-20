Husky Energy charged over 2018 oil spill

Calgary-based Husky Energy, part of Cenovus, is facing three charges for a 250,000-litre oil spill in the White Rose field in the Atlantic Ocean, about 350 km southeast of St. John’s in Newfoundland.

The industry regulator, Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has laid charges against Husky for allegedly not ensuring work that was likely to cause pollution ceased without delay, resuming work before ensuring it was safe to do so without pollution, and causing or permitting a spill in the offshore area.

The largest oil spill in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador took place in November 2018 after a leak in a flowline to the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. The incident occurred while Husky was preparing to recommence production, which had previously been suspended due to bad weather.

The first appearance is scheduled for November 23, 2021, at Provincial Court in St. John’s. The C-NLOPB said it would not be commenting any further since regulatory charges have been laid.