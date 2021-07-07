Hyperloop box system unveiled

German port operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and America’s Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) will showcase a new way of moving containers from ports to inland destinations at an upcoming conference.

HyperloopTT and HHLA entered into a cooperative agreement at the end of 2018. HyperPort was developed based on current industry standards and is a plug-and-play solution for port operators. The concept makes it possible to transport containerised goods at high speed over hundreds of kilometres. The system can move up to 2,800 containers a day in a closed operating environment, without traffic or environmental influences. The individual HyperPort transport capsules provide room for two 20-foot or one 40- or 45-foot standard or high cube container.

The transport capsules were designed by the Spanish industrial design company Mormedi while the technology was developed in cooperation with the Spanish engineering firm CT Ingenieros and is already construction-ready.

“Using the same underlying technology as our passenger systems, the HyperPort can future-proof supply chains and simultaneously relieve the burden on port regions,” said Andres De Leon, CEO of HyperloopTT.

“At HHLA, we know that to prepare for the future you must innovate,” said Gerlinde John, project manager HyperPort at HHLA. “The Hyperloop technology is suitable of taking the transport of goods to a new level. With the HyperPort concept, we are developing an alternative solution to existing transport systems for the goods transport of the future in a fast-growing global market.”

Other freight loop concepts currently under development include DP World Cargospeed, a partnership between Dubai-based DP World and Virgin Hyperloop, based in California, while Splash reported last week on Elon Musk’s development of a 6.4 m wide tunnel concept capable of transporting two lanes of containers.