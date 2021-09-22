Hyundai Heavy gives shipping a glimpse of its potential ammonia future

The shipbuilder has just won approval in principle (AiP) for its design from France’s Bureau Veritas – the ship baring many similarities to today’s very large gas carriers (VLGCs).

The vessel will be 227 m long, 36.6 m wide, and 23.6 m deep – similar dimensions to that of the HHI 91K VLGC design. It will be equipped with four prismatic-type cargo tanks with a total capacity of 91,000 cu m.