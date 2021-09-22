AsiaBunkeringEnvironmentGasShipyards

Hyundai Heavy gives shipping a glimpse of its potential ammonia future

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 22, 2021
HHI

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), South Korea’s number one shipbuilder, has given the world a glimpse of what an ammonia-fuelled ammonia carrier will look like.

The shipbuilder has just won approval in principle (AiP) for its design from France’s Bureau Veritas – the ship baring many similarities to today’s very large gas carriers (VLGCs).

The vessel will be 227 m long, 36.6 m wide, and 23.6 m deep – similar dimensions to that of the HHI 91K VLGC design. It will be equipped with four prismatic-type cargo tanks with a total capacity of 91,000 cu m.

The ship bares many similarities to today’s VLGCs


“This design was optimised for the safe and efficient carriage of ammonia as a single cargo, thereby maximising competitiveness for shipowners, both in terms of CAPEX and OPEX,” stated a release from Bureau Veritas.

Ammonia is one of the main alternative fuel options currently considered by shipping for net zero operations.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

