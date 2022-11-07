AsiaContainersShipyards

Hyundai Heavy unveils boxship design with no lashings

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 7, 2022
0 287 1 minute read
HHI

South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has developed a containership design which requires no lashings.

HHI removed the lashing bridge and hatch cover in its new design, which has been approved by both ABS and the Liberian Registry. Instead, the yard has developed a device called a portable bench which receives the load of the containers on the deck and transfers it to the hull. The company has extended the cell guide, which enables vertical stacking of containers, to the deck. The containers on top of the deck are fixed by the extended cell guide, eliminating the need for lashing.

“Loss of containers overboard is one of the biggest design and operational challenges facing the container ship segment. The lashing-free container ship design not only enhances the safety and environmental protection, but also offers improved operational efficiency for the container loading/unloading operations,” commented Thomas Klenum, Liberian Registry executive vice president.

“It is a creative technology that can fundamentally eliminate lashing-related work and resulting cargo loss, which is a major topic in the container shipping industry recently,” said Won Ho Joo, senior executive vice president at HHI.

The lashing of containers has become problematic as boxships have nearly quadrupled in capacity this century.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 7, 2022
0 287 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button