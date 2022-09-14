EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Iberdrola sells 49% wind farm stake off Germany

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 14, 2022
0 31 Less than a minute
Iberdrola

Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola has signed an agreement with Swiss-based Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) for the sale of a 49% stake in Wikinger offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The deal is valued at around €700m ($700m), and Iberdrola will maintain a majority stake in its first operational offshore wind farm in Germany, and continue to control and manage the asset estimated as worth some $1.42bn.

Iberdrola said it would use the funds to further advance its asset rotation plan and finance new renewable projects under development. The company has about 3 GW offshore wind capacity under construction and some 4 GW secured.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 14, 2022
0 31 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button