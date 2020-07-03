EuropeFinance and InsuranceGreater ChinaTankers

ICBC Leasing acquires newbuild LR2 tanker from Andromeda Shipping

July 3, 2020
Chinese leasing house ICBC Financial Leasing has acquired the 114,000 dwt LR2 tanker Lake Star from Monaco-based owner Andromeda Shipping.

According to VesselsValue data, the vessel was originally ordered by ClearOcean Tankers at South Korean shipyard Daehan in 2018 and it was resold to Andromeda Shipping last year for a price of $50m. The vessel was just delivered by the yard in June.

The latest sale is believed to be part of a financial leasing arrangement, although the details of the deal were not disclosed.

Ship registration information shows the owner of the ship is now Hai Kuo Shipping 2008T, a special purpose vehicle set up by ICBC Leasing.

The vessel commenced a seven-year charter contract with Singapore’s Clearlake Shipping on June 30.

