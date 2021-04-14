IKM Acona hires Havila Shipping PSV

Norwegian OSV owner Havila Shipping has secured a contract with Stavanger-based oil and gas services firm IKM Acona for the 2009-built platform supply vessel PSV Havila Borg .

The contract is for a period of one well, estimated to a period of 35 to 90 days, Havila said in its Oslo filing on Wednesday.

The contract gives IKM Acona the option to exercise up to two additional wells, estimated to up to 9 months.

Havila Shipping operates 23 vessels within subsea construction, anchor handling, platform supply vessels and multi-field rescue recovery vessels.