IMO makes all meetings virtual through to the end of the year, crucial MEPC set for November 16

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers August 11, 2020
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) will hold all its meetings virtually through to the end of the year including the all-important 75th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), a gathering that will attempt to thrash out short-term measures to ensure shipping slashes its carbon footprint.

MEPC, postponed in March because of Covid-19, will now take place remotely from November 16 to 20.

The IMO is under pressure to come up with significant environmental measures as politicians in the European Union have recently outlined their own plans to crack down on shipping’s emissions.

Documents sent to the IMO by member states suggest Covid-19 restrictions will likely mean that actual gatherings at the organisation’s London headquarters are unlikely through to the second quarter of next year at the earliest.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

