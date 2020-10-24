EnvironmentRegulatory

IMO member states agree to unambitious green targets

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) agreed on Friday after a week-long online meeting to make an existing target legally binding: to reduce the carbon intensity of shipping by 40% compared with 2008 levels in the next 10 years. Member states were very divided with a sizeable minority fighting hard for more stringent targets.

The impact of the decision at this week’s Intersessional working Group on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Ships will not cap, let alone reduce, shipping emissions this decade.

The draft text will now be forwarded to the Marine Environment Protection Committee, scheduled for November 16 to 20, where parties are expected to adopt the recommendations from the working group.

  1. I wish this will not be accepted in MEPC. What is the value of a regulation just adding bureaucracy without any realistic expectation for any impact? We could better concentrate on the regional regulations without this joke.

