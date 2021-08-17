Indian exporters question the ‘cartelisation’ of box shipping

Another Asian country is beginning to debate whether container carriers have been colluding to make today’s sky high record freight rate environment.

A group of Indian exporters are gearing up to ask the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to ask it to investigate possible “cartelisation” by shipping lines.

Indian exporters, like so many other nationalities, have been hit hard this year by soaring freight costs and a scarcity of available containers.

Splash reported yesterday on a preliminary investigation by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) in Manila which suggests some container lines are engaged in price fixing amid surging freight costs. Similar investigations have been undertaken in China, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea and the US in recent months.