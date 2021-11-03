Ineos Energy appoints new CEO

Ineos Energy has appointed former head of BP’s global oil & low carbon trading businesses David Bucknall as the company’s new chief executive.

Bucknall has previously held senior financial, commercial and risk management roles, with a specific focus on new business development, renewables and clean energy.

He will report to Brian Gilvary, executive chairman of Ineos Energy, who also joined from BP after 34 years where he was CFO from 2012 until his retirement in June 2020.

The UK petrochemicals giant Ineos established Ineos Energy in December last year, combining its oil and gas businesses with the development activities that the company has in low carbon technologies for the coming energy transition. The company recently completed the $615m sale of its Norwegian oil and gas business to PGNiG.