Inland boxship to be running on hydrogen by year-end

An inland container vessel will be running exclusively on hydrogen power by the end of this year.

Future Proof Shipping (FPS) has contracted Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) to retrofit the 110 m long Maas to run off a zero-emissions hydrogen propulsion system.

Retrofitting will involve replacing the internal combustion technology with hydrogen technology, removing both the main engine and gearbox, and installing a new modular propulsion system. This will consist of electric motors, hydrogen tanks, a PEM fuel cell system needed to convert hydrogen into electricity as well as a battery system. The compressed hydrogen tanks, the fuel cells and the battery system are separate units that can be removed for maintenance or replacement purposes.

The hydrogen and fuel cell system will be installed in the cargo space of the vessel, with the hydrogen being placed above the fuel cell system in two feu weighing approximately one tonne at 300 bar.

The fuel cell system will be triple redundant with 825 kW capacity to supply propulsion and auxiliary power and a 504 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for peak shaving, secondary and bridging power. The system will contain a 750V DC bus bar and an e-motor for propulsion.

“This future-proof ship will truly be a zero-emissions vessel, a vessel to forge the way for a greener and more sustainable inland shipping industry,” commented Richard Klatten, CEO of Future Proof Shipping.

Once back in service, the Maas will carry on shipping containers between Rotterdam and Antwerp. It is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2,000 CO2 equivalent tonnes annually.

Future Proof Shipping aims to build a fleet of 10 zero-emissions inland and short-sea vessels based on long-term time charter contracts over the next decade.