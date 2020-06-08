International Andromeda Shipping orders MR tanker pair at Hyundai Mipo

June 8th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Monaco-based International Andromeda Shipping has inked an order with Hyundai Mipo shipyard for two plus one MR tankers, sources tell Splash.

The company, controlled by Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, and also featuring Paolo Scerni, opted for a pair of 51,000 dwt medium range tankers with delivery scheduled for mid 2021.

The price for each vessel is roughly $35m., and both will be long-term time chartered once delivered.

A few days ago Andromeda took delivery, from South Korean shipyard Daehan, the first of a two 113,700 dwt LR2 tankers purchased last summer for about $49m each. The news vessels, renamed Clear Stars and Lake Stars, are controlled by a joint venture between Andromeda and the Swiss trader Gunvor and have been fixed to Clearlake on seven-year charters.

 

Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

