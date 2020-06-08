Home Sector Tankers International Andromeda Shipping orders MR tanker pair at Hyundai Mipo June 8th, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Europe, Tankers

Monaco-based International Andromeda Shipping has inked an order with Hyundai Mipo shipyard for two plus one MR tankers, sources tell Splash.

The company, controlled by Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, and also featuring Paolo Scerni, opted for a pair of 51,000 dwt medium range tankers with delivery scheduled for mid 2021.

The price for each vessel is roughly $35m., and both will be long-term time chartered once delivered.

A few days ago Andromeda took delivery, from South Korean shipyard Daehan, the first of a two 113,700 dwt LR2 tankers purchased last summer for about $49m each. The news vessels, renamed Clear Stars and Lake Stars, are controlled by a joint venture between Andromeda and the Swiss trader Gunvor and have been fixed to Clearlake on seven-year charters.