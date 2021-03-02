AsiaContainersMiddle EastOperations

Iranian boxship refloated off Batam

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 2, 2021
0 472 Less than a minute
Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

In a delicate operation involving many vessels, the Iranian boxship Shahraz was refloated today.

The ship has been stuck in the same position off the Indonesian island of Batam since May 10 last year when it grounded.

Images seen by Splash today show that significant repair work has been done to the Shahraz while at sea to make it seaworthy. It will still need to assessed for more repair work before its owners, IRISL, can contemplate putting it back into service.

Remarkably, six months after the Iranian vessel had grounded, another boxship scythed into it last November. The Tina 1, owned by Technomar Shipping of Greece, ploughed into the Shahraz having departed Singapore for Jakarta.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 2, 2021
0 472 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button