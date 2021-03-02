Iranian boxship refloated off Batam

In a delicate operation involving many vessels, the Iranian boxship Shahraz was refloated today.

The ship has been stuck in the same position off the Indonesian island of Batam since May 10 last year when it grounded.

Images seen by Splash today show that significant repair work has been done to the Shahraz while at sea to make it seaworthy. It will still need to assessed for more repair work before its owners, IRISL, can contemplate putting it back into service.

Remarkably, six months after the Iranian vessel had grounded, another boxship scythed into it last November. The Tina 1, owned by Technomar Shipping of Greece, ploughed into the Shahraz having departed Singapore for Jakarta.