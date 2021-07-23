Middle EastPorts and LogisticsTankers

Iran’s new oil terminal located south of the Strait of Hormuz is now operational

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 23, 2021
0 66 1 minute read

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani told citizens last night in a televised address that the nation’s first oil terminal in the Gulf of Oman is now operational, giving the country an alternative oil export route to the Strait of Hormuz.

“This is a strategic move and an important step for Iran. It will secure the continuation of our oil exports,” Rouhani said.

The new terminal is located near Jask port on the Gulf of Oman, just south of the Strait of Hormuz, allowing ships headed into the Arabian Sea and beyond to avoid the narrow route, which has been the source of plenty of maritime tension in recent years.

Rouhani said Iran aimed to export 1m barrels per day of oil from the new facility. At the moment, the project allows 350,000 barrels to be exported per day. A 1,000 km long pipeline has been built to move oil to the new terminal.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 23, 2021
0 66 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button