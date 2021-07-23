Iran’s new oil terminal located south of the Strait of Hormuz is now operational

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani told citizens last night in a televised address that the nation’s first oil terminal in the Gulf of Oman is now operational, giving the country an alternative oil export route to the Strait of Hormuz.

“This is a strategic move and an important step for Iran. It will secure the continuation of our oil exports,” Rouhani said.

The new terminal is located near Jask port on the Gulf of Oman, just south of the Strait of Hormuz, allowing ships headed into the Arabian Sea and beyond to avoid the narrow route, which has been the source of plenty of maritime tension in recent years.

Rouhani said Iran aimed to export 1m barrels per day of oil from the new facility. At the moment, the project allows 350,000 barrels to be exported per day. A 1,000 km long pipeline has been built to move oil to the new terminal.