Is the shipmanagement model of ‘we can do it more cheaply than you can’ broken?

Shipmanagement is a very competitive business. It always has been, and while there has been plenty of consolidation in the sector, with some very large managers created (see chart on page 29), it remains the fact that this is very fragmented sector with hundreds of companies pitching their services to the same clientele. Pricing has always played a big part in who gets the business, but according to those surveyed for this article this perception of price beyond all else is changing in owners’ priorities.

“Some shipowners may have a rather short-term outlook, and for them saving a dollar now may mean everything,” concedes Mingfa Liu, managing director of ship services at IMC Shipping.

Over the years the ‘we can do it cheaper that you’ model has led to poor vessel management, an underestimation of operational costs and misleading owners to believe that vessel operations costs can be permanently squeezed, observes Caroline Huot, senior vice president for shipmanagement at Delta Corp. This model has meant many have failed to innovate and invest in new tools, she says. Too low a budget is not considered savvy anymore



Only short-term “opportunistic” shipmanagers have had this mentality, claims Claes Eek Thorstensen, vice chairman at Thome Group. Experienced shipmanagers have always focused on optimising performance and working efficiently, he says.

“Adding value to the owner is essential,” Thorstensen tells Splash. “Quality shipowners recognise that cost is only one part of the equation and that a competent shipmanager will regard regulatory compliance, safety, seafarer training and welfare plus environmental concerns such as decarbonisation as key elements to running a well-rounded shipmanagement service.”

“Looking at costs alone was never a sustainable and promising business model to take care of high-value customers assets,” says Ian Beveridge, CEO of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

Quite so, agrees Bjorn Hojgaard. The CEO of Anglo-Eastern reckons the old adage of price is what you pay, value is what you get still holds.

“Shipmanagers have been successful at increasing the positive gap between the value provided to their clients and the price clients have had to pay for this value, thereby creating a business model that works,” Hojgaard says.

Sean McCormack, shipmanagement director at Northern Marine, says his company has never subscribed to a perception of a low-cost business model.

“Trust is everything in this business and key metrics that matter to clients are only sellable if they have been sustained over a long period. We don’t think this is achievable by participating in a commercial race to the bottom,” McCormack says, adding: “Within this industry we are benchmarked at the highest level of safety, security, environmental protection, and quality but at the lowest level on cost.”

Vinay Gupta, the managing director of Union Marine Management Services, reckons that good operators have now more or less realised that there is a level to which the cost can be pushed down without compromising on the quality and lowering it further is only going to hurt them in the long run.

“I have seen a trend now where too low a budget is not considered savvy anymore,” Gupta reveals, saying how heartening he finds it that many clients understand these days that the cheapest option is not necessarily the best one.

Scalability brings optimisation

Scalability is a key factor to optimisation, according to Mark O’Neil, president of one of the biggest names in the business, Columbia Shipmanagement.

“Without scalability – through technology and/or volume – one cannot do more for less, and more for less and better,” O’Neil says. This is a point of view shared by another CEO of a big manager, Anglo-Eastern’s Hojgaard. The ability to leverage scale across a large fleet of vessels will only grow in importance



“Going forward,” Hojgaard predicts, “the ability to leverage scale across a large fleet of vessels will only grow in importance.” And this, he says, is not just in terms of procurement, but also in terms of pooling volume around the best digital solutions, training standards and global presence.

Environmental considerations

While admitting the bottom line remains important, Marlon Rono, president of Magsaysay Maritime Corporation, stresses that society will no longer treat accidents and disasters as business as usual – as is evidenced by efforts in ESG, emissions and a host of other issues affecting the environment.

Environmental considerations are increasingly important in the decision-making process of most owners, something that will only increase with upcoming legislation from next year.

“A poorly managed ship due to a cheap budget will reflect emissions when you can’t maintain the engines due to budget constraints,” warns Sanjeev Verma, managing director of Landbridge Ship Management.

Verma reckons owners might start to realise that those who offer cheap management dues may not be able to keep the correct emissions rating of their ships, something that will then reflect in a vessel’s commercial earnings.

“Technology will also change the shipping landscape in the future,” Verma says. “With data becoming mostly available, shipowners will demand to access more and more information about their ships. It won’t be easy to manage an asset in substandard conditions due to constraints in running costs.”

