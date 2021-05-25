EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Island Offshore seals walk-to-work contract in UK

Adis Ajdin May 25, 2021
Island Offshore

Norway’s Island Offshore has won a walk-to-work contract with operator Moray Offshore Windfarm East (MOWEL) for the 2013-built support vessel Island Crown.

The 96.8 m long vessel has already commenced the project for Moray East wind farm in the UK, operating out of Peterhead, Scotland.

The vessel will accommodate and transfer technicians and equipment for work on the wind farm’s three offshore substation platforms.

Operations are scheduled to last until the last part of June, with potential extensions into July 2021.

The 950 MW Moray East wind farm is being developed by MOWEL, which is a joint venture company owned by Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), EDPR (33.3 %), ENGIE (23.3%) and CTG (10%).

The wind farm is expected to be operational by 2022.

