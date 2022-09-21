EuropeGreater ChinaOffshoreRenewables

James Fisher Renewables awarded Taiwanese wind farm contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 21, 2022
James Fisher

James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables), part of James Fisher and Sons, has won a multi-million-pound contract at the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The Formosa 2 project is being jointly developed by JERA, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and Swancor Renewable Energy. GIG is supported by its portfolio company, Corio Generation. Once complete, the project will provide 376MW of renewable electricity to approximately 380,000 households.

JF Renewables’ subsidiary EDS will support the management of the high voltage network and the electrical safety during the construction and commissioning phase of the project.

The company will also deliver training to the local workforce, creating an international team to oversee the project’s high-voltage network.

