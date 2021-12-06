Jan De Nul clinches Danish wind turbine installation deal

Jan De Nul has been awarded a contract by Vattenfall to transport and install a total of 41 turbines for the offshore wind farm Vesterhav Nord & Syd in Denmark.

Under the contract, the Belgian offshore service provider will mobilise the 2013-built jackup installation vessel Vole Au Vent . The deal includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and delivery of the sea-fastening.

Jan De Nul will also be responsible for the engineering of the reliability, availability, maintainability, and safety (RAMS) for the marine operations related to the wind turbine installation. The company has previously installed 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm, the largest in Denmark.

Expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023, the 350 MW Vesterhav Nord and Syd offshore wind farms will produce enough green electricity for the annual needs of around 380,000 Danish households. Both wind farms are located in the eastern part of the Danish North Sea.