Jan De Nul secures German offshore wind contract from Orsted

Belgian offshore service provider Jan De Nul has inked a contract with Ørsted Wind Power for the transport and installation at Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

Jan De Nul’s scope includes the transport and installation of 106 wind turbine monopile foundations and one offshore substation foundation, including associated topside. The 242 MW Gode Wind 3 and 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms will use 11 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines.

The work will start in 2023 and will be the first assignment for Les Alizés, the next generation offshore installation vessel currently under construction and planned for delivery in 2022.

This will be the first time Ørsted will be using monopiles without the need to install a transition piece for connecting the turbine and the foundation. Delivery is foreseen to be completed in 2024. Once completed, these wind farms will generate enough electricity to power approximately 1.2m German households every year.