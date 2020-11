Japan Drilling Co. (JDC) has been awarded, via a subsidiary company in Indonesia, a drilling contract with PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam for the provision of 2018-built jackup rig Hakuryu-14.

The rig will be operating at the Mahakam Block, offshore Indonesia, for a period of 1.5 years with two further one-year options.

Hakuryu-14 has been on contract to PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam at the Mahakam Block since 2018.