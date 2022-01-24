Japan Drilling awarded semisub contract by Inpex

Tokyo-based offshore driller Japan Drilling Company (JDC) has been awarded a contract by Inpex for the 1977-built semisubmersible rig Hakuryu 5 .

Inpex plans to carry out oil and natural gas exploration drilling offshore Japan. The project is located around 150 km offshore north of Yamaguchi prefecture and approximately 130 km offshore northwest of Shimane prefecture in a water depth of about 240 m.

The rig has been booked until July this year, with activities expected to commence in March. No further details have been revealed about the contract.

Japan’s sole offshore drilling contractor secured a financial backer in Aspirant Group last year to aid with its reorganisation plan and help ensure its business. Corporate reorganisation proceedings were expected to close in December 2021.