JERA proposes offshore wind farm in Japan

Japanese power generation major JERA has proposed to Japan’s Ministy of Economy, Trade, and Industry to develop a wind farm project off the city of Tsugaru in Japan.

JERA said that the favourable wind conditions and shallow seabed off Tsugaru and Ajigasawa make the area suitable for the development of bottom-fixed offshore wind power generation.

The project will could include as many as 63 wind turbines with a maximum generation capacity of 600 mw.

Last August, JERA submitted the plan for a 520 mw offshore wind project in Ishikari Bay, off Hokkaido.