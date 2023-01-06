JGC confirms Petronas FLNG deal

Japanese engineering firm JGC as the leader of a consortium with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), has confirmed the contract award from Petronas for the nearshore floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility project in Malaysia.

The facility will be the first nearshore FLNG in the world as well as the third floating LNG plant to be constructed for offshore gas fields in Malaysia, with a minimum production capacity of 2m tonnes of LNG per annum and scheduled for completion in 2027.

Under the contract JGC will carry out engineering, procurement and commissioning work for the FLNG topside, the associated onshore facilities, as well as the management of the overall project. As for the consortium partner, SHI will be responsible for the FLNG hull EPC work and the modular fabrication of the topside.

Upon completion, the plant will increase Petronas’ LNG production from floating LNG facilities from 2.7m tonnes per annum to 4.7m. Currently, Petronas operates two FLNG facilities, the PFLNG Satu (pictured) and PFLNG Dua – the world’s first deepwater FLNG facility currently in production also delivered by JGC-SHI venture.