JIC Leasing enters shipping with Dingheng chemical tanker sale and leaseback deal

JIC Leasing enters shipping with Dingheng chemical tanker sale and leaseback deal

April 21st, 2020 Greater China, Tankers 0 comments

Chinese chemical tanker operator Dingheng Shipping has completed a sale and leaseback deal for a 2010-built chemical tanker in its fleet.

The company has sold its 3,900 dwt chemical tanker Ding Heng 9 to domestic leasing house JIC Leasing and chartered it back. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal marks JIC Leasing’s entry into the ship leasing sector. The lessor is primarily engaged in the areas of aviation, automobile and transport infrastructure.

Dingheng Shipping currently owns a fleet of 22 chemical tankers and has another six newbuildings on its orderbook. The company announced a massive newbuilding plan in 2018 to expand its fleet to 100 medium and small chemical tankers by 2028.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.