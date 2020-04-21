Home Sector Tankers JIC Leasing enters shipping with Dingheng chemical tanker sale and leaseback deal April 21st, 2020 Jason Jiang Greater China, Tankers

Chinese chemical tanker operator Dingheng Shipping has completed a sale and leaseback deal for a 2010-built chemical tanker in its fleet.

The company has sold its 3,900 dwt chemical tanker Ding Heng 9 to domestic leasing house JIC Leasing and chartered it back. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal marks JIC Leasing’s entry into the ship leasing sector. The lessor is primarily engaged in the areas of aviation, automobile and transport infrastructure.

Dingheng Shipping currently owns a fleet of 22 chemical tankers and has another six newbuildings on its orderbook. The company announced a massive newbuilding plan in 2018 to expand its fleet to 100 medium and small chemical tankers by 2028.