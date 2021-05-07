Jindal Drilling awarded jackup contract with ONGC

Indian offshore drilling player Jindal Drilling & Industries has received a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the charter hire of its 2014-built jackup Jindal Explorer .

According to Jindal Drilling, the contract with an undisclosed value is for period of three years.

The rig is currently on hire with the operator offshore India under a deal that has been set to finish this month.

Jindal Drilling has a fleet of five active jackup rigs and one warm-stacked in India.

ONGC also signed a three-year contract with UAE-based rig operator Shelf Drilling this week for the 1982-built Trident XII jackup rig with scheduled start-up in Q4 2021.