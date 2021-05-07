Jindal Drilling awarded jackup contract with ONGC

Indian offshore drilling player Jindal Drilling & Industries has received a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the charter hire of its 2014-built jackup Jindal Explorer.
According to Jindal Drilling, the contract with an undisclosed value is for period of three years.
The rig is currently on hire with the operator offshore India under a deal that has been set to finish this month.
Jindal Drilling has a fleet of five active jackup rigs and one warm-stacked in India.
ONGC also signed a three-year contract with UAE-based rig operator Shelf Drilling this week for the 1982-built Trident XII jackup rig with scheduled start-up in Q4 2021.