Jinhui takes another Belships bulker

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 23, 2021
Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has acquired another supramax bulk carrier from Norwegian owner Belships after taking its older ship earlier in July.

The Chinese bulker operator has purchased the 2008-built Belcargo for $17m. The 58,700 dwt vessel should be delivered between October 20, 2021, and November 30 of this year.

Last month, the Oslo-listed Belships reported the sale of its 2007-built supramax Belfri to Jinhui for $15.18m. The vessel will be delivered by October 20, 2021.

Jinhui currently owns 20 dry bulk vessels, which include two post-panamaxes and 18 supramaxes.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

