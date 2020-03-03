Junzheng Shipping orders chemical tanker pair at Fukuoka

Chinese chemical tanker major Junzheng Shipping has placed an order at Japanese yard Fukuoka Shipbuilding for the construction of two 19,000 dwt chemical tankers.

The two vessels are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2021.

Junzheng Shipping is now China’s largest chemical tanker operator after its parent group Junzheng Energy completed the takeover of the Sinochem fleet of over 80 chemical tankers last year.

Junzheng Energy is mainly engaged in the manufacture of chemical materials and chemical products.

Curently the company has another chemical tanker on order at Japan’s Kurinoura Dock.