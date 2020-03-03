Junzheng Shipping orders chemical tanker pair at Fukuoka

Junzheng Shipping orders chemical tanker pair at Fukuoka

March 3rd, 2020 Greater China, Tankers 0 comments

Chinese chemical tanker major Junzheng Shipping has placed an order at Japanese yard Fukuoka Shipbuilding for the construction of two 19,000 dwt chemical tankers.

The two vessels are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2021.

Junzheng Shipping is now China’s largest chemical tanker operator after its parent group Junzheng Energy completed the takeover of the Sinochem fleet of over 80 chemical tankers last year.

Junzheng Energy is mainly engaged in the manufacture of chemical materials and chemical products.

Curently the company has another chemical tanker on order at Japan’s Kurinoura Dock.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.