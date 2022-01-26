KC Maritime inks contract for ultramax pair

Hong Kong owner KC Maritime has inked a contract with Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) for a pair of 63,600 dwt bulk carriers. The ships meet IMO Tier 3 regulations and EEDI Phase 3 compliance. No price has been revealed for the vessels.

Present for the signing at the yard was Gautam Chellaram (pictured) who took over from Vikrant Bhatia as head of the company last June.

KC Maritime was founded in 1999 as the dry bulk arm of the Chelleram Group. Today it oversees a fleet of five kamsarmaxes, six ultramaxes and one supramax, all of which start with the word Darya, Hindi for river.