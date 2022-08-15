Keppel lands $2.9bn FPSO contract with Petrobras

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine, through its subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, has been awarded a $2.9bn contract by Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras for the construction of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel P-80 set for its Búzios field in the Santos Basin.

Petrobras said the ninth unit to be installed in the field would be one of the largest to operate in Brazil and one of the largest in the industry, with the capacity to produce up to 225,000 bopd, process up to 12m cu m of gas per day, and store more than 1.6m barrels. The project foresees the interconnection of 14 wells, seven of which are oil producers and seven injectors.

Production is scheduled to start in 2026, with the P-80 as the 28th system to operate in the pre-salt area. The unit will incorporate the closed flare technology, which increases the use of the gas and prevents it from being burned into the atmosphere; a methane gas detection system; and CO2 capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology. Simultaneously with the construction of the FPSO, its digital twin will be developed.

The Búzios field is operated by Petrobras with a 92.6%t stake, with CNOOC and CNODC as partners, with 3.7% each. The field should reach the end of this decade with daily production of around 2m barrels of oil equivalent per day, becoming Petrobras’ highest-producing asset. Four FPSOs are currently operating in the field and another four units are under construction including the FPSO, P-78, which will also be delivered by Keppel.