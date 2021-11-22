Keppel scores $81m substations contract

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine has secured a contract worth around $81m from an undisclosed renewable energy company for the construction of two offshore wind substations.

The work scope comprises the engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning for the topside modules of two substations. The contract excludes the foundations as well as certain electrical components to be furnished by the client. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Keppel O&M CEO Chris Ong said the contract reflects the company’s continuing pivot towards renewables and cleaner energy solutions.

Keppel has been expanding its presence in the offshore renewables sector. The company recently completed two substations for Taiwan’s Greater Changhua 1 & 2 offshore wind farms and is currently building an HVDC converter station for offshore wind farms in the German sector of the North Sea as well as the first wind turbine installation vessel in the US.