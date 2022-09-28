Keppel secures $2.8bn FPSO contract from Brazil’s Petrobras

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine, through its subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, has been awarded a $2.8bn contract by Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras for the construction of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel P-83 set for its Búzios field in the Santos Basin.

Petrobras said the P-83 will be among the largest floating production units in the world, able to produce up to 225,000 bopd, process up to 12m cu m of gas per day, and store more than 1.6m barrels.

The fabrication of the topside modules will be replicated across Keppel O&M’s facilities in Singapore, China and Brazil, while the construction of the hull and accommodation module will be done by CIMC Raffles in China. Integration of the separate components will be carried out in Singapore, with the final phase of offshore commissioning works undertaken by Keppel O&M when the FPSO arrives at the field.

Scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027, the floater is a repeat order of the P-80 unit that Keppel secured in August this year and the overall third FPSO the shipyard is building for the Búzios field.

The field is operated by Petrobras with a 92.6%t stake, with CNOOC and CNODC as partners, with 3.7% each. It should reach the end of this decade with daily production of around 2m barrels of oil equivalent per day, becoming Petrobras’ highest-producing asset.