Keppel Shipyard centre of new Singapore coronavirus cluster April 3rd, 2020 Grant Rowles

Keppel Shipyard has been revealed as the centre of a new coronavirus cluster in Singapore, with four cases discovered in the Tuas yard leading to 100 workers being sent home to isolate.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health confirmed three of the cases in its latest update on the spread of the virus, after alternative news media site States Times Review first revealed the infections on Wednesday having received a leaked memo from Keppel Shipyard’s marketing department dated March 30.

Two of the infected workers are employees of Keppel Shipyard, while the other two were employees of Keppel’s clients at the yard.

Around 100 workers identified as close contacts have been placed on a 14-day leave of absence to isolate, and parts of the Tuas yard have been shut down as a further precautionary measure, local news media Today Online reports.

Officials from Keppel Offshore and Marine have yet to respond to enquiries sent by Splash yesterday.