Key common data standards MoU signed

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 29, 2020
Six big names in maritime have today signed a potentially hugely important memorandum of understanding to develop ands adopt common data standards and application programming interface (API) specifications to facilitate data exchange for port and maritime services transactions.

The parties involved in this data initiative bring together many of the leading names driving shipping towards a blockchain-backed system. Signatories are the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), CargoSmart, the solution provider for the Global Shipping Business Network, GTD Solutions representing TradeLens, GeTS and PSA International jointly representing CALISTA, and the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

To truly reap the benefits of effective information exchange, we need to move beyond digitising single nodes in the maritime supply chain

“The MoU to drive interoperability is timely as port authorities have developed or are developing maritime single windows to implement IMO’s Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic to facilitate the electronic exchange of information for port clearance,” the MPA stated in a release today.

MPA’s chairman Niam Chiang Meng commented: “The maritime sector is a global business. Different players in the maritime ecosystem are pursuing digitalisation at varying paces. To truly reap the benefits of effective information exchange, we need to move beyond digitising single nodes in the maritime supply chain.”

