KKR-backed Marshall Wace becomes a major Euronav shareholder

London-based alternative investment manager Marshall Wace has been revealed as a shareholder of Belgian tanker giant Euronav, having being announced as an major shareholder by crossing the 5% shareholder threshold.

“Following the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights on 13 March 2020, Marshall Wace Ltd. now holds 5.09% of the voting rights in the company,” Euronav revealed in a press release.

Founded in 1997, Marshall Wace is 39.6% owned by US global investment firm KKR. It joins CLdN-Cobelfret’s Châteauban SA (8.391%) and Savery family vehicle Saverco NV (6.97%) as major shareholders.

Euronav owns and operates a fleet over 60 tankers, predominantly VLCCs and suezmaxes.