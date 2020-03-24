KKR-backed Marshall Wace becomes a major Euronav shareholder

March 24th, 2020 Europe, Finance and Insurance, Tankers 0 comments

London-based alternative investment manager Marshall Wace has been revealed as a shareholder of Belgian tanker giant Euronav, having being announced as an major shareholder by crossing the 5% shareholder threshold.

“Following the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights on 13 March 2020, Marshall Wace Ltd. now holds 5.09% of the voting rights in the company,” Euronav revealed in a press release.

Founded in 1997, Marshall Wace is 39.6% owned by US global investment firm KKR. It joins CLdN-Cobelfret’s Châteauban SA (8.391%) and Savery family vehicle Saverco NV (6.97%) as major shareholders.

Euronav owns and operates a fleet over 60 tankers, predominantly VLCCs and suezmaxes.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

