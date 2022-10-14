Kongsberg establishes renewables tech business

Norwegian technology group Kongsberg has set up a new company as it looks to strengthen its presence in the offshore wind and other renewable energy sectors.

The group said the establishment of the company called Kongsberg Renewables Technologies will further strengthen its technology development and domain expertise, while also adding new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Kongsberg is already a significant player in offshore wind and has domain and technology expertise in areas such as marine systems, marine operations, energy management, seabed- and environmental mapping and monitoring, as well as digital solutions for monitoring and managing industrial processes.

Kongsberg Renewables Technologies will be wholly owned by Kongsberg with CEO Geir Håøy as chairman. Egil Haugsdal, outgoing president of Kongsberg Maritime and former head of both Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies and Kongsberg Protech Systems, will lead the new company.

Kongsberg’s order intake from offshore wind and the renewable segment in 2021 grew to more than NOK1.5bn ($141m). That growth has continued this year, according to Håøy.

Håøy said the group aims to have double-digit billion income from offshore wind and the renewables segment by 2030, with plans to step up its search for “the best and brightest talents in this industry” and to assess strategic opportunities through alliances and acquisitions. Strong demand is expected from floating offshore wind, which faces significant technology development and increase in roll-out in the years ahead.