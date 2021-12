Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction has rebranded as is now known as HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC).

The company is the oldest shipyard business in South Korea, founded in Busan in 1937. After many years in debt workout, a local consortium led by Dongbu Corporation bought the company in September this year and the yard has celebrated its first orders for a long time in a recent months.

Other Korean yards have rebranded this year including STX, which is now known as K Shipbuilding.