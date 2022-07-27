Kosmos Energy awards subsea contract to Schlumberger and Subsea 7 alliance

Kosmos Energy Gulf of Mexico Operations has awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the Odd Job field in the Gulf of Mexico to Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s subsea technologies, production and processing systems business, OneSubsea.

Through the contract, OneSubsea will supply a subsea multiphase boosting system, topside equipment and a 16-mile integrated power and control umbilical. Project management, engineering, assembly and testing will be performed at OneSubsea facilities in Norway. Transport to the field and installation will be carried out by Subsea 7.

“The system will be tied back to the existing facility,” said Don Sweet, director, Subsea Production Systems, “thereby achieving significant cost and energy savings, as well as reducing CO2 emissions, all while improving Kosmos Energy’s ultimate recovery.”

The Odd Job field is located in block Mississippi Canyon 214 and Mississippi Canyon 215. It is owned by Kosmos Energy, Talos Energy, Ridgewood Energy and Calypso Exploration.