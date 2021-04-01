KSOE bags $292m in newbuild orders

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has, through its Hyundai business units, secured newbuild orders worth close to KRW 330bn ($292m).

The holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) said on 1 April, HHI had won a contract for the construction of two very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

Under the KRW 247.1bn (close to $219m) deal, HHI will build the VLECs for an undisclosed Asian shipping company.

The newbuilds should be delivered by 31 January 2023, KSOE’s stock exchange filing said.

In a separate filing the day before, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard disclosed a new order for two petrochemical carriers.

The deal is woth KRW 82.6bn ($73m) and should see the pair delivered by mid July 2022 to still unknown shipping player in Europe.

In addition to these deals, South Korea’s largest shipbuilding group recently announced it was stepping up its carbon dioxide shipping game, with Hyundai eyeing containment system for new CO2 carriers, backed by class society ABS, and KSOE working on onboard carbon capture and storage systems.