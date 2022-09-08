Middle EastOffshoreRenewablesShipyards

Lamprell firms up Moray West wind farm deal worth more than $200m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 8, 2022
0 10 1 minute read
Lamprell

UAE-based fabricator Lamprell has signed a contract worth more than $200m and received a full notice to proceed from Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited.

The base scope of work includes the construction of 60 wind turbine generator transition pieces and two transition pieces for Moray West’s two offshore substations, as well as the shipping of the transition pieces to a marshalling harbour in the UK.

Lamprell said it would use the production of its renewable line, which is currently under construction, for this and future renewables projects.  

The Moray West is an 882 MW offshore wind farm in the outer Moray Firth, in which EDP Renewables and ENGIE joint venture Ocean Winds is the majority shareholder. The project is aiming to be fully operational in early 2025, with an operational life of over 25 years.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 8, 2022
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button