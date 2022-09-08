Lamprell firms up Moray West wind farm deal worth more than $200m

UAE-based fabricator Lamprell has signed a contract worth more than $200m and received a full notice to proceed from Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited.

The base scope of work includes the construction of 60 wind turbine generator transition pieces and two transition pieces for Moray West’s two offshore substations, as well as the shipping of the transition pieces to a marshalling harbour in the UK.

Lamprell said it would use the production of its renewable line, which is currently under construction, for this and future renewables projects.

The Moray West is an 882 MW offshore wind farm in the outer Moray Firth, in which EDP Renewables and ENGIE joint venture Ocean Winds is the majority shareholder. The project is aiming to be fully operational in early 2025, with an operational life of over 25 years.