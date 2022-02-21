Lamprell lines up new Saudi contract

UAE-based fabricator Lamprell has received limited notice to proceed from the Saudi-based contractor, Bas Global Marine Services (BGMS), in anticipation of the full award in Q2 2022.

The full scope of work on the contract worth between $50m and $150m relates to the delivery and construction of multiple jackup lift barges to BGMS. The scope of work under the current deal is for early works, including the procurement of materials and mobilisation of the group’s project management team.

All project activities will be undertaken in Lamprell’s Hamriyah facilities and work will start immediately, with project completion planned for the second half of 2023.

Christopher McDonald, Lamprell CEO, said: “We have a well-established and proven track record for constructing jackup vessels for use in the offshore energy sector and we are confident of our ability to deliver this project safely and on time.”