Landlocked San Marino debuts the world’s latest ship registry

Landlocked, mountainous San Marino – population 34,000 – is home to the world’s newest ship registry. The newly appointed San Marino Ship Register (SMSR) is parterning with the Maritime Authority of the Republic of San Marino to register all ships, whether yachts or VLCCs.

“The brand new partnership between the San Marino Maritime Authority and San Marino Ship Register will establish San Marino’s position as a key player in the maritime industry,” commented Marco Conti, director general of the San Marino Civil Aviation and Maritime Navigation Authority, while Domenico Miliziano, president of the SMSR said: “San Marino Ship Register embodies the values of sustainable development and regulatory compliance, with an eye towards cost-effectiveness.”

The registry boasts a 48-hour registration process, attractive fee and tax regimes, and has no restrictions based on nationality.

Located on the northeastern side of the Apennine Mountains, San Marino covers a land area of just over 61 sq km. The tiny, super rich enclave surrounded by Italy lays claim to being the oldest extant sovereign state, as well as the oldest constitutional republic. San Marino has been a member of the IMO since 2002.