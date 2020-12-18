Latest US sanctions for assisting Iran include Chinese and Vietnamese shipping firms

The US government has added a number of companies to its sanction list for facilitating the transport and trade of Iranian petroleum products.

The Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on four entities for providing material assistance or support to Triliance Petrochemical, a US blacklisted entity. The companies affected are China-based Donghai International Ship Management and Petrochem South East, as well as UAE-based Alpha Tech Trading FZE and Petroliance Trading FZE.

Additionally, the Department of State has imposing sanctions on Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corporation for the transport of petroleum products from Iran. The company’s managing director, Vo Ngoc Phung, has also been added to the blacklist.

Last month, the US also blacklisted a number of Iranian shipping companies.